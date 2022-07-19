July Clear the Cans Event at Home at Last Humane Society

The Dalles, Ore., July 12, 2022 — Home at Last Humane Society, 200 River Road, is holding its monthly Clear the Cans event Saturday, July 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Volunteers can sign up directly via Signup Genius.

The shelter is seeking 25 community volunteers for this event, which is critical to providing desperately needed funding for the shelter. Funds from redeemable bottles and cans are a main income source for the shelter, with the goal of raising $250,000 in 2022.

Each full semi-truck load of sorted bottles and cans is valued at around $11,000 and helps cover the dramatically increasing costs for food, medicines, supplies and high-quality staff.

“It costs nearly $29 per day to house a dog at our facility,” said Steve Drynan, Executive Director for Home at Last Humane Society. “Unfortunately, due to theft of many bottles and cans that are in view, it is even more important than ever that we come together to help clear the cans.”

The shelter has also recently been gifted a very large storage trailer to store bottles and cans to reduce theft and this event will also help the shelter to prepare for the arrival of that large container.

Clear the Cans events are high-energy fun affairs with music, excitement and commaraderie amongst people supporting the animals of our community. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and a ‘CAN-DO’ attitude. Training, water and snacks will be provided.

Contact Erin at erin@centraloregonaf.org with any questions about volunteering.