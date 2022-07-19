Video: 7/18 Goldendale City Council Meeting

Video courtesy of Nancy Kusky of Goldendale TV. Please subscribe to her YouTube Channel.

Monday’s Goldendale City Council meeting was the last for City Administrator Larry Bellamy and Clerk-Treasurer Connie Byers, both of whom are retiring at the end of the month. Councilors, officers and audience members paid them tribute, but the star of the show was Larry’s wife, Jodi Bellamy. Here are some of the highlights of her remarks:

“It’s amazing to think that tonight is Larry’s last council meeting – and my very first (laughter). I never came to a council meeting, all these years.but I can tell you all about ’em. We figured that 31 years, rough total of one thousand and fifty-eight meetings. We plan our life around council meetings. He only got pulled over once for speeding on his way to a council meeting, and that was the second one he attended when he took the job.”

In other actions, councilors heard from a group of Observatory Hill walkers, who said the original signs on the trail network needed replacement, and councilors voted to spend $2,000 from the parks fund to upgrade and replace them. Councilors also heard a presentation from representatives of the Trauma Intervention Program, a nonprofit grant-funded group that provides support to those affected by sudden tragedies, such as fire, flood, or car accidents. The group is recruiting people in the Goldendale area for extensive training in helping others.