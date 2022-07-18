The AP Interview: GM’s Barra talks electric vehicles, future

NEW YORK (AP) — The economy is a bit wobbly, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra isn’t backing off of an audacious prediction: She pledges that by the middle of this decade, her company will sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla, the global sales leader. She faces some long odds against immense economic forces that are working against auto sales. But in an interview with The Associated Press, Barra says GM can win by rolling out more affordable EVs, as well as pickup trucks and luxury vehicles. Her challenge is huge. Last year GM sold just 25,000 electric vehicles in the U.S., compared with an estimated 352,000 sold by Tesla.