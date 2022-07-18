Penalty phase begins for gunman in 2018 Parkland attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 has returned to court for the penalty phase of his case. Jurors will decide whether Nikolas Cruz sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The 23-year-old is contesting only his sentence. The case is expected to last for four months. It is the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to go before a jury.