MCEDD Board of Directors Vacancy: Private Sector Forestry Seat

Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) has an opening on its Board of Directors for a private sector representative of the forestry industry. MCEDD promotes the creation of family-wage jobs, the diversification of the economic base, and the growth, development and retention of business and industry. MCEDD was established in 1969 by Klickitat, Skamania, Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties to benefit from better access to economic development loans and grants, pooled technical assistance, marketing, and administrative resources, and a regional approach to economic development efforts. Over the years MCEDD’s membership has grown to include counties, cities, ports and chambers of commerce within its five-county region.

The MCEDD Board recently approved an increase to its Board to include a seat representing the forestry industry of the region. The MCEDD Board is a twenty-two member governing board representing the counties, cities, ports, chambers and private sector representatives. The private sector representatives are appointed annually for a one-year term. The Board meets quarterly with opportunities for committees that meet more often. Interested candidates must live in the five-county district and be engaged in private business.

This position is an unpaid volunteer position that does not offer mileage reimbursement. More information and interest forms are available at https://www.mcedd.org/about-mid-columbia-economic-development-district/jobs-and-volunteer/. The deadline to submit interest forms is August 8, 2022. For more information, contact Jessica Metta at 541-296-2266 x1001 or email jessica@mcedd.org.