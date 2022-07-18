Hit & Run driver arrested

From the City of The Dalles Police Department Facebook page:

Notable Arrest:

On Sunday, July 17th, 2022, at 8:54 AM, City of The Dalles Police Officers were dispatched to a reported hit and run near 10th and Cherry Heights.

The suspect vehicle sideswiped another vehicle and continued to drive on 10th street, and was weaving badly and leaving it’s lane. With help from the victim, who continued to follow the suspect, officers intercepted the suspect vehicle and pulled it over.

Officers suspected the driver was under the influence and evaluated the subject using standardized field sobriety tests. After the tests were completed, Officers determined that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, and the driver was placed under arrest.

The suspect was transported to NORCOR and took a breath test with a result of 0.29% blood alcohol content which is over three times the legal limit. The driver was booked into NORCOR on charges of hit and run with property damage and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

This year officers have made 28 DUII arrests. If you drink or use recreational drugs, please have a sober driver. Impaired driving killed 167 people in 2019 in Oregon. Driving while impaired is not worth risking your life, or the lives of others in our community. Plan ahead, call a friend, don’t let a friend or family member drive impaired.