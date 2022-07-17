Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead

PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in northern Greece have found no evidence of dangerous substances but say there is still a lot of widespread ordnance from the crash. Serbia’s defense minister said Sunday that all eight crew members died in the crash. Forensics experts are now at the site collecting body parts. The An-12 cargo plane smashed into fields between two Greek villages late Saturday. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours. The Serbian defense minister says the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer, from the Serbian city of Nis.