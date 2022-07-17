Drought in northern Mexico threatening livelihoods

SANTIAGO, Mexico (AP) — Restaurant owner Leticia Rodríguez celebrated the construction late last year of a new lakeside boulevard in this northern Mexico town that she hoped would draw more people to her business. But now with La Boca reservoir nearly empty, tourists have stopped coming to boat, water ski or just eat a meal. Rodríguez had to let go most of her staff in April and now runs the restaurant with her husband and children. A deepening drought in northern Mexico is not only making everyday life challenging for residents, but also in some cases threatening their livelihoods.