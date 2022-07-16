Maybe you shouldn’t immediately donate mom’s favorite things after she dies …

A woman is $300 richer thanks to a scorned mother and a secondhand Coach bag.

The woman, named Lynora Silverman, shared a TikTok video captioned, “Check your mother’s purses before you donate them to Goodwill.”

The woman spent about $7 on her new bag, which she admits was pretty beat up and in need of some TLC. As she began cleaning it up, she found an envelope under the bottom flap, which contained $300 and a note.

The note read, “I have three children. They will give my things to Goodwill when I die. So I am putting their inheritance inside all of my favorite things.”

The story gets even better because it explains why this particular bag is among her favorites.

“This Coach bag was given to me years ago by my husband’s girlfriend. Well, actually I came home early from a visit to my parents’ house in Connecticut. She must have left quickly because she forgot her bag AND shoes,” the feisty letter continues. “I carried this bag every day. I wonder if my husband ever knew this was his girlfriend’s.”

But, because her kids “don’t want” her favorite bag, she stuffed in enough money for the lucky buyer of the purse to “buy yourself a new bag.”

The note was signed, “Love, Martha.”

Coach has since commented on the video, writing in all capital letters, “Martha is an icon” along with three golden heart emojis.