Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. The charges were announced Thursday. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were shot to death outside their home on June 7, 2021. The indictments say Murdaugh killed his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. They released no details on how police linked Murdaugh to the deaths after 13 months of investigation. Murdaugh is already jailed and facing dozens of other criminal charges from money laundering to stealing from clients to lying to police who say he tried to arrange his own death last September.