Wyden, Merkley Statement on Nomination of Adrienne Nelson to U.S. District Court

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley issued the following joint statement about today’s announcement from the White House of Associate Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne Nelson’s nomination to the U.S. District Court.

“We wholeheartedly support President Biden’s nomination of Associate Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne Nelson to the U.S. District Court post. Justice Nelson is extremely well-qualified for this federal judgeship, combining her experience on Oregon’s highest court and previous trial judge tenure in Multnomah County with service as a public defender and mediator. We eagerly look forward to helping this outstanding nominee advance through the Senate confirmation process.”

A web version of this release is here.