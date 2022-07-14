Winker homers, Mariners sweep Nats for 10th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesse Winker hit his second solo homer of the day and the Seattle Mariners won their 10th straight game, edging the Washington Nationals 2-1 to sweep a doubleheader. The Mariners have 10 consecutive wins for the first time since April 8-17, 2002. Seattle’s only longer winning streak was a 15-game run from May 23-June 8, 2001 — the last year the Mariners made the playoffs. Seattle won the opener 6-4, getting a three-run homer from Eugenio Suárez and six solid innings from Chris Flexen, who won his fourth straight start. Winker also homered in the afternoon game. Juan Soto homered in both games for Washington.