Portland to pay $200K after losing public records battle

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland leaders have unanimously agreed to pay $200,000 in attorney fees after a doomed bid to avoid turning over decades-old legal documents. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the documents the city officials were forced to release deal with the long-contentious issue of how utility bureaus are supposed to handle ratepayer money. Retired developer Mark Bartlett first requested three legal opinions and a memo from the city in September 2015. At the time, the city was preparing to disconnect open-air reservoirs in Mount Tabor Park — an area where both the Bureau of Parks and Recreation and the Water Bureau owned land. Bartlett believed the city was inappropriately treating the land as if it had one owner.