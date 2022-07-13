Washington Ecology, seafood processor agree to $92K penalty

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state ecology officials say a seafood processing company west of Aberdeen will pay more than $92,000 in a settlement agreement over water quality violations. The Department of Ecology says Pacific Seafood – Westport, LLC’s payment will settle an appeal of a larger penalty for 49 water quality violations from 2020 through 2021. The company released wastewater containing fecal coliform, grease, oils, and other solids above the amounts allowed in its permit. The processing facility discharges wastewater into Half Moon Bay, within Grays Harbor. The area is popular for recreation, and is home to numerous species of fish, crab, and shorebirds.