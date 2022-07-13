Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The president of Sri Lanka has fled the country, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister. That’s according to an immigration official. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. The official said the president, his wife and two bodyguards departed aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for for the city of Male, the capital of the Maldives. Rajapaksa had agreed to step down under pressure. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would leave once a new government was in place.