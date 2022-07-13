Lawyer: Officials to pursue murder charges for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawyer for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh says investigators have indicated they intend to pursue murder charges against him for the deaths of his wife and son, who were fatally shot outside their home more than a year ago. Lawyer Jim Griffin said in a statement Tuesday that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told Murdaugh family members they plan to seek indictments from a grand jury later this week. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were shot to death outside their home on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh is already jailed and facing dozens of other criminal charges.