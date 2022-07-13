Hunt on for gunman who killed 2 in wave of 7-Eleven holdups

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police across Southern California are seeking a lone gunman who is wanted in connection with at least five robberies at 7-Eleven stores where two people were killed and three were wounded. Authorities have connected the suspect to robberies that occurred early Monday morning in Ontario, Riverside, La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana. He could also be connected to a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Upland. Investigators believe the man fatally shot an employee in Brea shortly after killing someone the parking lot of a store in nearby Santa Ana. The robberies all took place on July 11, or 7/11, which is when the national store brand celebrates its anniversary.