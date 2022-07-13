Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Offers a Guided Columbia River Sunset Kayaking Adventure Tuesday, July 19th

THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum offers a guided Columbia River sunset kayaking adventure on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. Leaving the Hook in Hood River, guests will launch on the Columbia River, paddling and exploring the landscape with guides from Hood River SUP and Kayak. Guides and educators will lead discussions on local birds and the cultural and ecological history of the area throughout the excursion. All kayaking gear and guides are included with the trip reservation. Trip participants should be prepared to paddle up to one mile in a sit-on-top kayak and walk up to a half-mile on uneven terrain throughout the evening. All participants should have kayaked or canoed at least once before. Tickets are $82 per person and can be purchased at gorgediscovery.org. Contact Lisa at lisa@gorgediscovery.org / 541.296.8600 ext. 209 or Mikey at mikey@gorgediscovery.org / 541.296.8600 ext. 215 with questions.