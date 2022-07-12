Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia

BERLIN (AP) — A major natural gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe has shut down for maintenance amid concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia and is Germany’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries, as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21. German officials are suspicious about Russia’s intentions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted Russia would cut the gas flow again, at what he called “the most acute moment.” Russia’s Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%. Germany and the rest of Europe are scrambling to fill gas storage in time for winter and reduce their dependence on Russian energy imports.