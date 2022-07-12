Cops: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California police say two people have been killed and three have been wounded in pre-dawn shootings at four 7-Eleven stores. Authorities said Monday that at least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman. The shootings appear to have happened after predawn robberies or attempted robberies at the stores on July 11, or 7/11. It’s a day when the national 7-Eleven brand is celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks. It wasn’t immediately clear to investigators what prompted the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra or why the violence happened on July 11.