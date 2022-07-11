Support Local Youth and Donate to the Wasco County Youth Livestock Auction Pool

The Wasco County Fair is just around the corner and that means our local youth will be selling their

4-H and FFA animals at the Wasco County Youth Livestock Auction. The Dalles Chamber collects money every year to take to the auction. Buying an animal at the auction can be spendy and we want to give you the opportunity to provide your support without the burden of the entire purchase. All donors will be acknowledged in our Member Focus and shared with the animal owner.

If you would like to donate to The Dalles Chamber Wasco County Youth Livestock Auction stop by the Chamber with your contribution or email info@thedalleschamber.com for more information! Thank you in advance for supporting local youth.