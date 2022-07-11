Mexico, US presidents to meet amid newly tense relationship

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is visiting Washington on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden. The trip comes a month after López Obrador snubbed Biden’s invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. And the Mexican leader has called U.S. support for Ukraine “a crass error.” On the other side, U.S. officials want López Obrador to retreat on his preference for fossil fuels. The U.S.-Mexico relationship was a straightforward tradeoff during the Trump adminstration, with Mexico tamping down on migration and the U.S. not pressing on other issues. Now it has become a wide range of disagreements over trade, foreign policy, energy and climate change.