Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hailing a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence as “real progress,” but says “more has to be done.” After just 16 days in effect, that legislation already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. The bill passed after recent gun rampages in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. It incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers, among other things. But Biden’s White House event Monday morning came a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade, a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law.