In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump’s. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.