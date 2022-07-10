Blue Jays’ Guerrero has throw break mitt, M’s win 8th in row

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating the Blue Jays 6-5 on two home runs by Carlos Santana. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are 16-3 for their best 19-game stretch since 2003. The Mariners trailed 4-1 in the fifth and had the bases loaded with one out when Sam Haggerty grounded back to pitcher David Phelps. The reliever threw home to start what appeared to be an easy inning-ending double play, but catcher Gabriel Moreno’s throw broke through Guerrero’s first baseman’s mitt as a run scored.