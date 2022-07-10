Biden defends pending visit to Saudi Arabia in opinion piece

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is defending his decision to visit Saudi Arabia in a newspaper opinion piece. Writing in The Washington Post, Biden insists that he has long supported reforms and seeks to “reorient but not rupture” relations with a longstanding strategic partner. Notably, Biden’s op-ed appears in the Sunday opinion section of the Post, whose writer Jamal Khashoggi was murdered by Saudi agents in 2018. On that issue, Biden contends he has responded with sanctions and other actions. He is expected to meet with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom a U.S. intelligence report has linked to the murder.