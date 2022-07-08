Moore homers off Gurriel’s glove, Mariners beat Toronto 8-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore homered — with an assist from left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. — and Marco Gonzales gave up two earned runs and pitched into the seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez also homered and drove in three runs for Seattle. But, Moore’s unusual home run was the highlight. Moore hit a deep fly to the warning track in the second inning. Gurriel tracked it down, but as he made a running leap on the track, the ball went into his glove and immediately popped out and over the wall. Santiago Espinal had three hits for the Blue Jays, who have lost six of their last seven games.