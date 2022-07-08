Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for Mississippi’s only abortion clinic are asking the state Supreme Court to block a law that bans most abortions and to let the clinic reopen next week. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is at the center of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upended abortion rights nationwide. As of Thursday, Mississippi bans most abortions. The clinic performed its last procedures Wednesday. In arguments filed Thursday, clinic attorneys said the Mississippi Constitution has a right to privacy that includes abortion. Also Thursday, North Dakota’s only abortion clinic filed a lawsuit seeking to block a law that will abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.