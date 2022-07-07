TRT Grants Available from The Dalles Chamber

(The Dalles, Oregon) July 7, 2022 – The Dalles Chamber announces TRT Grants available to help local organizations and businesses with marketing and promotion of local programs and events.

TRT Grants are available to any local organization or business that is holding an event that can be proven to generate overnight lodging in the city of The Dalles. The maximum allocation for any single event is $2000. The Dalles Chamber has $30,000 in our tourism contract that will be invested into our community.

When applying for a TRT Grant you need to keep the following criteria in mind. Grants will be given to events that benefit the greatest number of people. First-time applicants will be given priority. Priority will be given to applications with a budget showing partial funding from other sources. Applications without budget information will be returned without review and will need to be resubmitted. All recepients must use the Explore The Dalles logo in the promotion of their event.

“A big economic driver for the City of The Dalles is our tourism industry, but not just for our history and outdoor adventures. We also have many great events that are of interest to people outside our local area. The TRT Grants are an investment by the city to help market local events, which is a win-win situation because not only does the event have higher attendance, but outside money is being pumped into the economy and that benefits other businesses and the city as a whole. I appreciate the willingness of the Chamber to distribute these funds on behalf of the city.” Darcy Long, City Councilor

“I had a great experience working with The Dalles Chamber team to receive tourism dollars for the Columbia River Music Fest. The process of the application was easy and they were so helpful in giving suggestions on how to help my event be even more successful. I highly suggest contacting them if you are looking to bring people into our community for an event. Thank you!” Nikki Lucas, Hyper Vision

If you have an upcoming event and are interested in applying for a TRT Grant you may download the application below and return it to both tourism@thedalleschamber.com and accounting@thedalleschamber.com.

Please reach out to The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce with any questions,

541-296-2231 or info@thedalleschamber.com

Download TRT Grant Application