States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade is prompting efforts in liberal states to protect providers and patients who have traveled for a legal procedure. Governors in at least a dozen states have taken action this year by refusing to cooperate with other states’ law enforcement actions regarding abortion. They’re also looking for ways to protect their residents from lawsuits that could arise from providing abortions to people from states where they’re banned or severely restricted. Some progressive cities in conservative states are also considering telling law enforcement to make abortion-related crimes their lowest priority.