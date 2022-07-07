Announcing the 2022 Kennel Sponsorship Project!

Here at Home At Last Humane Society, we are working our tales off to be the best dog-gone place to find your new best friend!

But it’s getting harder and harder to keep our shelter up and running. COVID and inflation have taken a huge toll on us!

Our costs have increased by more than 25 percent in the last 18 months, putting a huge strain on our resources, staff, and finances.

We’ve been doing our best to navigate these challenging times and hope that through our 2022 Kennel Sponsorship Project, we’ll be able to raise enough money to continue to serve our community.

We’re asking you: Won’t you please become a kennel sponsor today?

Donors sign up for a one-time annual donation of $600, or an automatic re-occurring donation of $50 per month.

Our goal is to raise $100,000 dollars by Sept. 1, 2022!

Become a Kennel Sponsor Now!