2 workers killed in Shoreline trench collapse identified

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) — A construction-company owner and a worker have been identified as the people killed in a trench collapse Monday just north of Seattle in Shoreline. The Seattle Times reports 66-year-old David Ameh and 32-year-old Demetrius Seller died from suffocation during the collapse, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said. They were trying to replace a damaged sewer connection. Ameh owns Peacefield Construction, which is based near Seattle and started in 2012. The state Department of Labor and Industries will investigate the incident, which generally takes six months. The bodies of Ameh and Seller were recovered early Wednesday by the Shoreline Fire Department and partners.