HERRERA BEUTLER PRESSES FOR BETTER SOCIAL SECURITY SERVICE FOR SENIORS

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler late last week took legislative action to improve in-person assistance for seniors who rely on Social Security benefits.

As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, Herrera Beutler offered an amendment to the FY 23 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee Appropriations bill, to direct the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration to certify that all Social Security field offices are open for in-person and walk-up appointments. While Social Security benefits would have remained fully funded under Herrera Beutler’s amendment, a portion of the FY 23 administrative funding increase would have been withheld until this certification took place. The amendment was supported by Republican committee members but was ultimately defeated by the committee’s Democrat majority.



The Social Security website describes closures and delays in various offices throughout the country and directs individuals to go online for assistance and to book appointments. For many seniors and residents living in remote communities, internet-based assistance can be a significant barrier.

“The SSA [Social Security Administration] serves the U.S. taxpayer, and they should be providing top-tier service. It should be accessible and efficient. Sixty-nine million people receive Social Security benefits, and they should be able to get the help they need when they need it,” Herrera Beutler said during a speech in support of her amendment at the House Appropriations Committee hearing.

