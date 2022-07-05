Wyden Announces Town Halls for Sherman and Morrow Counties on July 6

Portland – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced upcoming live on-line town halls hosted on Wednesday, July 6 by People’s Town Hall for residents of Sherman and Morrow counties.

Heading into these upcoming virtual town halls, Wyden has held 1,022 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“I’ve kept my promise to hold annual town halls in each of our state’s 36 counties because Oregonians in every nook and cranny of our state deserve direct conversations with public officials,” Wyden said.“It’s an honor representing every part of Oregon and thanks to Oregonians’ commitment to direct democracy, I had my 1,000th town hall in Oregon earlier this year. I’ll keep providing these opportunities for any Oregonian to ask me any question, and I very much look forward to these upcoming town halls in Sherman and Morrow counties.”

“Our democracy is stronger and better when lawmakers meet regularly with their constituents, and we congratulate Senator Wyden on his 1,000th town hall earlier this year representing the people of Oregon,” said Nathan Williams of People’s Town Hall, a virtual town hall series from the founders of Town Hall Project. “People’s Town Hall invites all constituents in these two Oregon counties, regardless of party affiliation, to join the upcoming substantive conversations so vital to our democracy.”

The upcoming virtual town hall schedule is as follows:

· Sherman County, 1 pm, Wednesday, July 6 link to watch

· Morrow County, 4 pm, Wednesday, July 6 link to watch

For Oregonians in those counties who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden, here’s the link. A web version of this release is here.