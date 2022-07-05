Pavement Preservation Projects Continue, Week of July 11, 2022

The week of July 11, 2022, City crews and contractors will apply fog seal to all streets that received chip seal treatment last month. These fog seal projects will require short duration road closures between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at each location. Detours will be in place during work hours.

This road work is expected to extend the service life of the pavement structure.

Please proceed with caution in these areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your assistance during this work.

A full list of projects and a 2022 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program map can be viewed at thedalles.org/transportation.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.