2 Separate Minor Traffic Infractions leads to Drug Busts

On July 3, 2022 a Hood River Police Officer conducted a stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic infraction. During the course of the stop, it was determined the male individual hand an outstanding warrant and he was also in possession of a substantial amount of methamphetamine and some suspected fentanyl pills. The adult male was booked and lodged at NORCOR.

This is just a reminder of the type of dangerous drugs your Hood River City Police Department gets off the streets. Our goal is for it to not make in into the hands of our friends and neighbors.

We truly appreciate the support you show us each and every day that we’re out here. With a supportive community, we continue to make sure our big little town stays safe for all of you.

To all our citizens and friends, please enjoy your 4th of July. Hope to see you all at the Parade.

On July 4, 2022 about 36 hours after the last drug seizure within our City Limits, a Hood River Police Officer stopped another vehicle for a minor traffic infraction. During the course of the investigation, a large amount of suspected, pure uncut fentanyl and fentanyl pills were seized along with a significant amount of methamphetamine and heroin. A large amount of cash, ammunition and a restricted weapon were seized as well. All these items together along with the scale and packaging constitute possession and delivery. The local male driver was lodged at NORCOR on several drug related charges and identity theft. Our Department thanks our residents for the continued support.

