Dakota Glenn Found Guilty of Robbery and Kidnapping – Sentenced to 153 Months

7/05/22 Statement from Wasco Co DA Matthew Ellis

(THE DALLES, Ore.) – Today, Wasco County District Attorney Matthew Ellis announced that Dakota Glenn received a 140 month sentence from Judge Janet Stauffer after being found guilty by jury of Robbery in the Second Degree, Kidnapping in the Second Degree, and Burglary in the First Degree. In addition to the 140 months, Glenn received 13 months for a previous Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver, Causing an Injury.

On February 9, 2022, Glenn and another violently confronted the victim at gunpoint. They ransacked his home, stealing some of the few possessions he had. They took him from his home by threatening him with the gun and forced the victim to accompany them across town. Mr. Glenn, in particular, repeatedly threatened both the victim and a visitor he had in his home. Glenn then fled out-of-state to California, eluding justice for his crimes. At the time of this incident, Glenn was on supervised probation for Felony Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver, stemming from an incident in May 2021 where he caused injury to another in an auto accident then fled the scene.

Glenn was tried by jury and convicted on Thursday, June 30. Subsequently, Judge Janet Stauffer sentenced this morning. Judge Stauffer gave consecutive sentences of 70 months each for the Robbery and Kidnapping, and 13 months for the previous Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver. Of the 153 total months, 140 of those months must be served day for day, with no possibility of good time, under Oregon’s Ballot Measure 11. Judge Stauffer remarked that Glenn had committed a terrifying crime, has repeatedly shown that he has no respect for the law, and is a danger to the community. Mr. Glenn had previously been offered rehabilitative services.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court placed Mr. Glenn on 36 months of post-prison supervision. If he violates conditions put in place by his post-prison supervisor, he could receive further sanctions in the future.

The District Attorney’s Office commends The Dalles City Police, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and Wasco County Parole and Probation for their assistance in Glenn’s prosecution. City Police Det. Austin Ell investigated the case. Numerous Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Deputies assisted in locating witnesses. Many of the witnesses to these events are among our houseless population. The sensitivity of the deputies to that population, as well as their tenacity, in locating witnesses was greatly appreciated. Finally, Wasco County Probation made the long drive to pick Glenn up and return him to The Dalles, following his arrest in California on an All States Arrest Warrant.

This case was handled by Chief Deputy District Attorney Kara Davis.