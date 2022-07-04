Climber rescued after 700-foot fall on Mount Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Happy Valley man was rescued after a 700-foot fall from the Old Chute area near the summit of Mount Hood. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man climbing up a popular route up the mountain’s western face lost his ice axe and tumbled down the steep and icy mountainside. A rescue team reached the climber just before 10:30 a.m. Soon after, an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter landed nearby, lowered a litter and flew the climber to a Portland-area hospital.