Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 14 missing in Italy

ROME (AP) — Italian officials in an Alpine resort town say 14 people are still unaccounted for and seven hikers were killed a day earlier by an avalanche of ice and stone unleashed when a massive piece of glacier broke off on a mountaintop. Regional official Maurizio Fuggati told reporters Monday afternoon that people had contacted authorities to say loved ones didn’t return. Eleven of those unaccounted are Italian, three are from Czechia and one from Austria. Premier Mario Draghi says climate was a factor. The dead were being identified at a morgue set up in an ice rink in the town of Canazei. Earlier Monday, thunderstorms made it too difficult for rescue teams, their search dogs or drones to operate in the area.