SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Justin Upton homered to tie it in the eighth inning and Abraham Toro singled home the winning run in the ninth to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 2-1. The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth when Lou Trivino walked Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana singled and Cal Raleigh reached on shortstop Nick Allen’s error. Toro then singled home pinch-runner Marcus Wilson for the victory.