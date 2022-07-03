Roger Federer hopes to play ‘one more time’ at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Roger Federer says he hopes to play one more time at Wimbledon before retiring from tennis. The 40-year-old Swiss star has won a men’s-record eight singles championships at the All England Club but hasn’t competed anywhere because of knee problems since a quarterfinal loss at the grass-court tournament a year ago. He was back at Wimbledon on Sunday to participate in a ceremony marking the centenary of Centre Court. Plenty of other past champions took part, including Billie Jean King, Rod Laver, Chris Evert and Bjorn Borg. Active players such as Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal were on hand, too.