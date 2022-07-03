CDC recommends 6 Washington counties should wear masks again

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in six Washington counties should begin wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation again, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest information from the CDC shows that Lewis County, Pacific County, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County, Garfield County and Spokane County have COVID-19 community levels rated “high.” That means they have 200 or more new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, or more than 20 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people within a seven-day period. KOIN-TV reported the counties range from Pacific County’s 418 cases per 100,000 people to Spokane County’s 207 cases per 100,000 people. The levels were calculated on June 23.