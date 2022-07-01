Rodriguez homers, Mariners beat Athletics 8-6

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez homered for the second day in a row, Cal Raleigh had a two-run triple in the fifth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6. Seattle has won 17 of 19 games against Oakland and earned its third straight victory overall to improve to 37-41. Oakland finished the month of June with the worst record in baseball at 5-21. The A’s recalled Adrian Martinez from Triple-A Las Vegas for his second career start, and he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.