One Oregon man takes alphabet soup to a new level

An Oregon man is taking his alphabetization obsession to the extreme. In just two minutes and 8.6 seconds, Jacob Chandler arranged the letters in a can of alphabet soup into the correct order of the full alphabet.

From choosing the perfect spoon to the right-sized alphabet soup, Chandler made significant preparations in order to break this bizarre Guinness World Record, UPI reports. For example, he memorized the differences between alphabet soup letters like W and M.

Of course, Chandler couldn’t have predicted which letters would be in the can of soup, which he said was the most nerve-wracking part.