Celebrity dog trainer Tom Davis on keeping your pooch safe — and sane — through the Fourth of July

While Independence Day is fun for most Americans, if you have a dog, you might dread the holiday — if only for how badly fireworks freak out your furry friend.

In fact, it’s the most common day of the year for pets to run away.

With that in mind, ABC Audio caught up with celebrity dog trainer Tom Davis for some tips about keeping your dog safe — and sane — through the holiday.

“Identification with tags or at least a chip on your dog is the first thing,” he explains, just in case they do flee out of fright.

“Second thing is just try to get your dog in a quiet room or give your dog a space where they can go in to feel more comfortable,” Davis advises. “It might be one of those things where your dogs hear that pop and then they go into their comfortable zone. Usually, it could be a crate. Sometimes it could be a basement, sometimes it could be a bathroom. But make sure your dog has access to that area, so they can go and feel more comfortable…”

He adds, “Just make sure you got eyes on your pet, especially if you already know that they’re going to be freaked out from the fireworks.”

Davis also recommends a product called a Thunder Shirt, which can “swaddle” nervous dogs and also give them CBD to “take the edge off.”

Keeping your dogs indoors might seem obvious, Davis notes, but it’s all about eliminating the possibility of escape.

One final tip is avoidance. If you can take your dog to a quiet place, do so. “I tell my clients all the time…put your dog in the car and go for a long ride…,” said Davis. “Maybe go watch the sunset somewhere or something.”