Soap Lake wildfire evacuations lifted, 2 firefighters hurt

SOAP LAKE, Wash. (AP) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all evacuations east of Soap Lake, Washington, that had been in effect Tuesday because of a wildfire. Sheriff’s officials say the 50 homes threatened by fire were no longer at risk as of Tuesday night. Officials also said two firefighters suffered minor injuries when a water tender truck rolled off the road and partially down a steep embankment Tuesday. Crews responded to four fires in the country on Tuesday. KREM-TV reports fire officials are urging people to be extremely careful with any fireworks this weekend. Fireworks are illegal in Seattle, unincorporated King County and most other Puget Sound cities.