Mexican migrant in Texas tragedy hoped to reach kin in Ohio

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two cousins from a remote community in southern Mexico were among the 67 people packed into a tractor-trailer and abandoned under the sweltering Texas sun. Francisco López Hernández said Wednesday that his cousin Javier Flores López went back home to Cerro Verde to see his wife and three children before departing for the U.S.-Mexico border with another cousin, José Luis Vásquez Guzmán. Vásquez Guzmán was among the few rescued from the tragedy that has left at least 53 people dead. Flores López is unaccounted for, according to his family. Both men were from Cerro Verde, a remote community in Oaxaca state with a long history of people migrating to the United States.