Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone, former WH counsel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Previous witnesses have testified Cipollone was in meetings in which lawyers debated strategies to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss. The committee says that it requires Cipollone’s testimony after obtaining other evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.” The committee says Cipollone had previously given the committee an “informal interview,” but refused to provide on-the-record testimony.