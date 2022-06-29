Jesse Winker drives in 2 runs, Mariners beat Orioles 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker drove in two runs with a go-ahead double in the eighth, Robbie Ray allowed just one hit over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0. Winker’s go-ahead hit came with two outs against Felix Bautista and hit the right-center field wall, driving in J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez for the two-run lead. Seattle starter Robbie Ray pitched seven scoreless innings, with three walks and eight strikeouts on 98 pitches but didn’t figure in the decision. Diego Castillo (5-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and earned the win. Cionel Perez (4-1) took the loss.