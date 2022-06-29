First post-Roe primaries put abortion at center of key races

DENVER (AP) — Tuesday’s elections are the first since the Supreme Court revoked a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. It’s a top issue in multiple races in primaries in seven states. In Colorado, a rare Republican who supports most abortion rights, Joe O’Dea, competes for his party’s U.S. Senate nomination against state Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes abortion. In Illinois, farmer Darren Bailey wants to repeal the state’s guaranteed right of abortion and is the leading Republican gubernatorial candidate. Former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election lies are also a big issue Tuesday. An indicted Colorado clerk who echoes Trump’s conspiracy theories is running for the GOP nomination for secretary of state.